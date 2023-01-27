Get it, girl! Ashley Park didn’t let an ankle injury stop her from getting glammed up for Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

The Emily in Paris star, 31, arrived at the Valentino and Rahul Mishra fashion shows on Wednesday, January 25, in style — and on crutches.

She donned two fabulous looks for the soirée. For the Valentino show, she wore an oversized blazer dress with a sheer Valentino catsuit underneath. The California native added a pop of color to the ensemble with blue dangly earrings. Although she had to wear a brace around her ankle, she still rocked strappy pumps.

For glam, the “Mon Soleil” singer sported a dewy face, hot pink eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the side and styled in voluminous coils.

Park slayed the Rahul Mishra show with another show-stopping look. Her sparkling dress included a plunging neckline, halter top and a thigh high slit. It was made with gold leaf-like details and even had a train. To add even more shine to the number, she wore a long necklace featuring a snake design. Her tresses were styled in a half-up do and the look was finished with a gold hair band. The “Falling Slowly” singer’s eye makeup was just as vibrant and shimmery as the rest of her outfit.

Park shared photos of her look in an Instagram reel on Thursday, January 26, as well as clips of her posing throughout the night. “So happy to support sustainable couture by incredible Indian designer,” she captioned the post while tagging Rahul Mishra. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to praise the “Shallow” singer’s look in the comments section.

Costar Kate Walsh lovingly wrote, “Wow wow wowww” as West Side Story actress Paloma Garcia-Lee added, “Unreal,” with four heart emojis. Fans playfully commented on her ankle bracket, writing: “Only you could make an ankle brace fashion” and “With the ankle wrap and still giving the most slay.”

Parks’s fashion is just as captivating on screen as her Emily in Paris character, Mindy Chen, is known to rock many sparkly numbers. The fashionista never shies away from neon colors, funky prints or anything glitzy.

While performing “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa in episode 3 of season 3, she wore an outfit inspired by the pop star. Lipa, 27, has been seen wearing a sparkly catsuit with cutout details while performing, and Park wore a neon catsuit with similar cutouts while singing on the show.