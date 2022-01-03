A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey.

From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The Netflix hit’s second chapter presented its own set of challenges that left the marketing executive more confused about her future than ever. After finally finding a place for herself overseas, Emily eventually finds herself torn about staying in Paris or going back to Chicago.

Viewers were left hanging by the end of the final episode — and even Collins doesn’t know for sure what her character does next.

“I’m dying to know what that decision is, ‘cause I don’t know. I’m as confused as Emily was,” the actress told Elle before season 2 dropped in December 2021, noting that she couldn’t get a good read on Emily’s next steps. “I think there’s pros and cons to each. I think Emily is blown away that [her boss] Sylvie would want her to come with her. And then at the same time, she now has found this relationship with Alfie and maybe she’d love to go to London. It’s only a Eurostar train ride away. So I don’t know.”

The U.K. native may not have any idea what is coming her character’s way, but she remained hopeful about whatever happens next, adding, “I think that there would be fun in both of those elements at the same time. Is there a world where there could be both? You don’t know. I think in the world of Emily, anything is possible.”

Emily’s complicated love life also plays a role in her difficult decision. At the end of season 2, she walks away not being able to see a future with either Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

“This decision is coming out of a place of, ‘OK, I have to now leave that behind. And what is my future gonna look like? My future cannot include this anymore because I’ve literally just been shown that something else is happening and I can’t fight it anymore and I need to let it go,'” Collins told Elle. “And she cries on the bridge and she gets to this point where she’s gonna make an empowered decision.”

The show’s creator, Darren Star, explained that Emily’s future remains uncertain, telling TV Line in December 2021, “She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why. That’s what season 3 is going to be about.”

He added: “When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”

Scroll down for everything to know about a potential third season of Emily in Paris: