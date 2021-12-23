A City of Love crossover? The end of You season 3 had fans hoping for a possible Emily in Paris collaboration — and it seems as though some viewers have spotted proof of their wish coming true.

October’s You finale followed Love (Victoria Pedretti) as she attempted to kill Joe (Penn Badgley), only for him to gain the upper hand as she met her death. Joe then framed Love for the murders they both committed, faking his death so he could run away to Paris. His city of choice was inspired by his crush on Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), who previously told him she wanted to go abroad if she got custody of her daughter.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris dropped on Wednesday, December 22, and viewers were left shocked by one particular scene, during which Luke (Bruno Gouery) shares some insight with Emily (Lily Collins), saying, “Don’t waste time with girls or thinking about Marianne No. 1 or Marianne No. 2. Just never date a woman named Marianne. Never.”

Fans believed this line of dialogue opens the door for Emily to possibly meet the Marianne of the You universe. Showrunner Sera Gamble previously confirmed that season 4 of Joe’s story will likely remain in Paris.

“I think Joe is great when he’s in an environment that’s not natural to him, that’s foreign to him. So literally foreign could be very cool. And it’s a big, wide world out there,” Gamble explained to Entertainment Weekly in October. “That’s something I’ve learned from watching Netflix, where I’ve been watching shows from lots of other countries lately. It’s the thing about being in a pandemic. You’re home. You can barely go down the street, much less get on a plane. And I have to say, it’s made us want to explore more of the world in any way we can.”

Gamble later noted to Bustle that Joe’s plans for a potential future with Marianne wouldn’t work out based on his past relationships, adding, “He does keep walking closer and closer to these truths about himself, but at the same time, he is still fundamentally working off of this principle — I personally think he’s mistaken — which is that you can find what you need outside of yourself in other people.”

Before relocating to Paris, Joe left his infant son behind in the United States, but the Magicians cocreator recently hinted that his past is never far behind him.

“So the story from here, if we get to tell it, is about how he gets any of that back or how he finds something else, because if the Joe you met in the first scene of the pilot, where the bell rings in the book shop, and then the girl in the jeans walks in, if he had one hole he wanted to fill in his heart, now he has, like, 17,” Gamble shared in an interview with Collider in October. “So we’ve been with him longer, so we know more about his baggage, right? So I think there’s a lot of that to explore.”

You and Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.