An international romance! Following a memorable debut on Netflix, Emily in Paris only got more dramatic in season 2 when Emily (Lily Collins) found herself falling for newcomer Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Playing the British banker who meets Emily in French class was a dream come true for Laviscount because he was already a fan of the show.

“Oh, I binged the s–t out of it, to be honest. Yeah. I’m a massive fan of [creator] Darren. Darren Star really is a star and he’s got this incredible way of making characters so full and so different, and they all just kind of melt together,” he explained to Elle in December. “And he’s got an amazing rhythm to the dialogue and all these things. So to watch Emily in Paris, I was like, ‘Wow, he’s just nailed it again.'”

As filming for season 2 began, the Celebrity Big Brother alum connected with getting to see Paris for the first time alongside Alfie.

“Playing this character as a Brit, there is no politics or personal agenda. I approached Alfie’s character as just a lonely guy in Paris who just doesn’t want to be there,” Laviscount told Tatler after season 2 dropped earlier this month. “I’m from the north of England and I imagine that if you dropped me anywhere in the world and I felt lonely, I would develop my own defense mechanism — like Alfie’s sarcasm.”

For the Snatch alum, the relationship between Emily and Alfie perfectly brought together romance and culture, noting, “Alfie needs Emily to open his eyes to what Paris can be. That’s what Emily in Paris is all about: showing people the good and beauty surrounding them and helping them appreciate the moments of light in their lives, no matter where they’re from or where they are.”

While preparing to play Emily’s love interest, Laviscount recalled the connection that jumped off the page to him.

“He’s got this vibe where you can tell he doesn’t really care for Paris. He’s pretty hardheaded, and Emily’s pretty hardheaded, and when they come together, they butt heads. And I think it’s that whole thing of opposites attracting,” he explained during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in December about the blossoming romance. “They can both see within each other how they handle themselves and how they see life. Within Emily’s relationship life, everything’s kind of fallen quite easy for her — and this is someone who kind of stands up for himself. They both have to put in some work to figure each other out.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Emily in Paris‘ newest heartthrob: