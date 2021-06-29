The city of love! Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during the first season of Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic.

The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic plot. Collins, whose character Emily Cooper touches down in France for a job opportunity without knowing what to expect, previously admitted that criticism of the show was a driving force to do better with season 2.

“As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift,” the actress said in the November 2020 cover story for Vogue Arabia. “You’re being allowed to improve.”

One month prior, Bravo defended the lighthearted series against unimpressed audience members. “We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris,” the breakout star told Cosmopolitan in October 2020. “Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighborhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris.”

The actor continued at the time, “It’s an entire world in a city. At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision. French critics, they didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things.”

For Collins, stepping into the rom-com mindset wasn’t a challenge after hitting a major relationship milestone of her own in September 2020. The Mank actress revealed via Instagram that month that she got engaged to director Charlie McDowell.

“I was very surprised as to when and where it would happen, but it was one of those situations where I knew the second that I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day,” she said of the proposal on Live With Kelly and Ryan weeks later. “So, it was just a matter of when, really. It was all pretty much pre-planned. He did a self-timer video, which we were then able to then later get screen grabs. But, he set the whole thing up without me knowing, obviously.”

Bravo, for his part, has kept quiet about his relationship status — but hasn’t ruled out finding The One in unexpected places.

“I have this rule about costars,” he told Glamour in October 2020. “Once you step on set, it’s a workplace, and I want to keep it professional. … [And] I don’t really have fans, so I don’t know. That is a question I will maybe answer some other time.”

Scroll down to learn more about the Emily in Paris cast’s love lives: