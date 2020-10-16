Ménage à trois connoisseur? Lucas Bravo opened up about how common threesomes are in France and whether he’s ever had one.

“I’ve never experienced one, but I guess it’s a reality and it’s not even in France,” the Emily in Paris star, 32, said on the Friday, October 16, episode of SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show. “I think it’s everywhere. It depends on connections and the situation, you know, anything can happen sometimes. You know, your life can do a 180 in just one second, one hour and anything’s possible.”

Bravo stars in the Netflix dramedy series as Emily (Lily Collins)’s charming neighbor Gabriel, a chef who finds himself in a love triangle between the social media marker and his girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat). The France native told Cosmopolitan on October 9 that the trio might explore a threesome in season 2.

“We planted a few seeds about different characters,” he said. “Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed, and I’m liking the picture, it’s all little seeds. Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren [Star] wants this second season to be really open-minded.”

Although Gabriel is caught between two women on the show, Bravo is embracing his single status. However, he won’t be turning any onscreen romances into real-life love affairs. The actor told Glamour in October 2020 that he doesn’t date his costars.

“I have this rule about costars,” he said. “Once you step on set, it’s a workplace, and I want to keep it professional. I mean, you never know what can happen, but I really try as much as possible to focus on the story we have to tell and the performance and the character. But I never know.”

As for fans, Bravo admitted he’s more open to the possibility. “I don’t really have fans, so I don’t know,” he said. “That is a question I will maybe answer some other time.”

The model added that he enjoys being affectionate in a relationship. “I love when my partner wakes me up in the morning with cuddly, tender … just a sweet wake-up is the best,” he said. “Kisses on the neck and all that kind of stuff.”