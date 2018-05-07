It’s hard to imagine any other actress other than Sarah Jessica Parker playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City — but her costar Kristin Davis was actually a runner-up for the role.

The series’ creator, Darren Star, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the process of choosing the four women to star on the show and shared his belief that Davis could’ve played the main character. Star revealed that since Parker, 53, was on the fence about doing a TV show at first, he asked Davis to consider reading for the role of Carrie.

When Davis, who played Charlotte York in the hit HBO series, first received the script for the show before her audition, Star wrote her a letter asking her to give the protagonist role a shot. The Couples Retreat star, 53, turned it down after reading Carrie’s description, which said she had “the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker.”

The Melrose Place alum revealed that she thought she would never have a body like Locklear’s and although she thought Carrie was “fantastic” she knew she wanted to play Charlotte, even if she started off as a recurring character and not a series regular.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, was also indecisive about committing to a TV role at first. Star cast actress Lou Thornton for the role but later convinced Cattrall to join the series instead, and Cynthia Nixon also signed on to play Miranda Hobbes to shake off her past as a child star. Once the Divorce actress agreed to be on the show, the four actresses headed to Manhattan in June 1997 to shoot the pilot.

Sex and the City aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and the actresses reprised their roles in the 2008 film of the same name and its sequel in 2010.

