Faux Pas! Lily Collins Was ‘Wrong’ About ‘Emily in Paris’ Character’s Age

Emily in Paris fans can rest a little easier tonight! Lily Collins owned up to her mistake after she incorrectly guessed that her character in the Netflix series, Emily Cooper, is in her early 20s.

“Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong,” the actress, 31, captioned a GIF of her alter-ego via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 16, adding a laughing emoji. “Sorry girl.”

Collins then took the lighthearted response one step further. “You might not be 22, but I gotta say – you do act like it sometimes!!!” she concluded.

The Love, Rosie star threw fans for a loop earlier this month when she attempted to clarify how old her character is. “I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college. Maybe this is her first year after graduation,” she told British Vogue. “I want to say she’s, like, 22-ish. She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss. … She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships.”

The show follows Emily as her marketing company transfers her from Chicago to Paris to give an American perspective to clients and fellow employees alike. Thus, viewers were skeptical that such an opportunity would be given to someone who so recently entered the professional world.

“Emily has a MASTER’S DEGREE she is not 22!!!! Lily Collins plz,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote: “Excuse me but Emily is supposed to be 22?! And get that job transfer to Paris fresh out of college? Alrighty then.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Collins defended Emily’s level of experience. “She’s not the person who traveled during college. She was really, really focused on her jobs in the Midwest, and I don’t think she’s been abroad,” she said. “Basically, she’s always kind of been a big fish in a small pond — and then suddenly in Paris she’s a fish out of water. If she had gone to a different company in Chicago, she would have been taken seriously — but in Paris, she’s not prepared for the cultural shift that she experiences at Savoir.”

Emily in Paris faced backlash earlier this month after the series dissed Chicago restaurant Lou Malnati’s, comparing the eatery’s deep-dish pizza to a “quiche made of cement.” The pizzeria fired back via Instagram on October 7 by calling the jab “heartless and not humorous.”