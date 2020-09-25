Lily Collins Is Engaged to Director Charlie McDowell: See the Ring

She said yes! Lily Collins announced her engagement to director Charlie McDowell on Friday, September 25.

“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together …” the 31-year-old actress wrote alongside three pictures from the proposal via Instagram.

In the one sweet snap, McDowell, 37, planted a kiss on his new fiancée as she showed off her new bling. In another photo from the outdoor proposal, the writer is down on one knee as the actress got emotional.

Collins has been linked to McDowell since 2019. The twosome went Instagram official that August.

“Always got your back,” she captioned a cuddly pic of the pair in Paris at the time.

Later that month, Collins gushed about her man, writing, “When he’s only just left but it feels like forever … Miss you already.”

Collins has previously been linked to Zac Efron, Chris Evans and Jamie Campbell Bower. McDowell, for his part, has dated Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara.

The couple have famous parents in common. While McDowell is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen — and stepson of Ted Danson — Collins’ famous father is singer Phil Collins. The Mirror, Mirror star previously revealed that her dad and mother, Jill Tavelman, have influenced her love life.

“I find that I’m really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well,” she dished on The Talk in 2017. “And my mom is such a strong independent strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my worth for how I viewed myself and female empowerment, and it’s OK to be independent and also need someone at the same time. I kinda get to be both.”

McDowell made it clear his family approves of Lily, sharing a group picture from a camping trip last month.

“Lucky to have this family and thankful to be under these trees,” he captioned a photo with Lily, Steenburgen and his siblings via Instagram.

Scroll through to see photos from the proposal: