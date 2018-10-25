Off the market? It looks like Emilia Clarke has a new man in her life — Mary Steenburgen and Malcom McDowell’s son, director Charlie McDowell!

The Game of Thrones star, 32, shared an Instagram photo of her shadow on the beach embracing a mystery man on Wednesday, October 24, writing, “Well that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting in a while. ❤️”

McDowell posted the exact same snapshot on his account hours later, alongside the caption, “Happy birthday, E. ❤️”

Fans took to the comments to wish Clarke well on her special day and congratulate her on her apparent new romance. “Emiliaaaaaaa!!!! I’m so happy for you! Wishing you all the best!” one user wrote. Another added, referencing the actress’ iconic GOT character Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, “Omg Khaleesi who is the father of dragons??”

McDowell also received support in the comments section of his post, with mom Steenburgen 65, writing, “Happy Birthday!!!” Lena Dunham also noted, “Dead 😍.”

Although the HBO star and the director have yet to confirm their romance, he previously dated Rooney Mara for six years until August 2016. Meanwhile, the Me Before You actress dated Seth MacFarlane from September 2012 to March 2013.

Clarke opened up about her love life in April 2016, revealing that she was perfectly content with her then-single status. “I’m just chilling. I’ve got a good thing going,” she told Glamour at the time.

Later that year, the Solo star had a hilarious and flirty interaction with Matt LeBlanc at the 2016 Emmy Awards. When Ryan Seacrest asked the Friends alum, 51, if he’s a fan of GOT, he replied, “I saw the first season then fell out of touch with it, and then I guess that was when [Emilia] started getting naked. So I need to catch up.”

