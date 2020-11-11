Extending her stay! Emily in Paris will officially return for season 2 after months of teasing from Lily Collins and the rest of the cast about what is in store for the new episodes.

Netflix announced the renewal on November 11. “Deux is better than un,” Collins wrote via Instagram after the news broke. “I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce @EmilyinParis will be returning for Season 2! Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!”

Emily in Paris premiered on the streaming platform on October 2. Created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star, the cast includes Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien) and Bruno Gouery (Luc). The show follows the titular character as she relocates to France for work and navigates the cultural differences and her ever-changing love life.

The dramedy faced backlash after its debut for its depiction of French people and other aspects of Emily’s glamorous existence. Collins, in turn, was among the cast members who addressed the controversy.

“As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift,” the actress told Vogue Arabia in her November 2020 cover story. “You’re being allowed to improve.”

Bravo, for his part, agreed with the naysayers. “I think they’re right, in a way,” he admitted to Cosmopolitan. “We’re portraying clichés and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighborhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris. It’s an entire world in a city.”

He continued: “At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision. French critics, they didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things.”

Scroll down to see everything the cast of Emily in Paris has said about season 2!