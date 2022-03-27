Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park: What’s in My Bag?

Trés chic! Ashley Park can fit just about everything she could ever need in her “little” Enamoure handbag. From breath mints to emergency tampons, the 30-year-old Emily in Paris star is ready for anything.

“I love a small bag that can fit everything in it,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly. “And it’s a pretty color. Lavender is my favorite color.”

To see each and every item jam-packed into Park’s purse, watch the video above and keep scrolling for the highlights!

Safety First

Color-coded! The actress always has a K-N95 face mask on-hand. “I really love getting the colorful ones because I can keep track of where I’ve worn what [outfit] and stuff like that,” she said.

Hand sanitizer is also a must. Her go-to? The super chic option from Noshinku. “I love these hand sanitizers. They feel great. This is eucalyptus, but they also come in lavender. It honestly smells like a room spray too,” she added. “I love it because you can fit it everywhere, it’s not like a big clunky bottle.”

Camera Ready

Say cheese! “For the past year and a half maybe, I’ve always carried around a disposable camera. This is Fujifilm, but I also love the Kodak ones,” the actress said, noting that she’s accumulated hundreds of photos. “Whenever I’m happy or something’s funny — it’s really from my perspective … We stopped seeing people a lot so it became very special when you got together with somebody.”

Grab and Go

The ultimate goodbye gift. When season one of Emily in Paris wrapped, the Netflix series gifted Park a little Louis Vuitton wallet. “At first when I got this, I was like, ‘Can I fit everything in here?’ This is the only thing I ever need now,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, ok. I don’t need like every single card ever.”

Charged Up

The “best” thing in Park’s purse is her iWalk Portable Power Bank. “I think I got it on Amazon and it’s just a charger for your phone. You just plug it right into the bottom,” she said. “It’s super small, it’s easy to find and it’s always good — especially when I’m traveling. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve forgotten to bring a different outlet.”

