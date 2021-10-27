French and fabulous! Achieving Emily Cooper’s [Lily Collins] aesthetic has never been easier. Because get this: Sustainable resort wear brand My Beachy Side just teamed up with Netflix’s Emily in Paris to unveil a collection that looks like it could be straight out of the show.

With a mix of easy, breezy coverups, crocheted bikinis and cute as can be crop tops, the line was designed to be reminiscent of the 1920s French Riviera. And given the pops of color, presence of berets and unquestionably chic scarves, it’s safe to say that this whole line would have Emily Cooper’s stamp of approval.

The brand shared the news with its Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 27. “Our new collection evokes that timeless French chic, effortless but endlessly a la mode, with our signature, sustainable beachy flair,” the caption read. “Let our styles take you from the runway to the resort, from the tarmac to St Tropez, to the beach and beyond.”

Fans wasted no time sharing their excitement, taking the comments section by storm. “Amazing. Cannot wait for season 2 #emilyinparis and the collection is so beautiful,” a user wrote, while another chimed in, “So excited,” adding a string of emojis.

The line ranges in price from $39 to $635 and is complete with just about every wardrobe staple. There’s micro bags that double as necklaces (and make the cutest accessories!), maxi dresses perfect for a casual stroll and bathing suits that will 100 percent up your poolside style.

And some of the pieces — namely dresses with bright, bold ruffles and handbags shaped as lifesaver buoys — look like they belong in Cooper’s closet.

Patricia Fields, the costume designer on set, recently told InStyle that her mission when it comes to creating a character’s wardrobe is to elicit joy. “[It’s] that happy, comic, misfit attitude that we leaned into with Emily in Paris is something that people really connect to,” Fields penned in her letter for the publication.

So, while we anxiously await all the couture clothing that will be served up in season 2, we’ll get our fashion fix in the time being by shopping the My Beachy Side collection. Check out some of our favorite looks from the line, ahead.