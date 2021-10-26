Perfectly Parisian! If you’re obsessed with the French girl glamour on Emily in Paris, you’re in luck. Because Lancôme plans to launch an entire, limited-edition line inspired by the fan-favorite show.

The “For the Love of Paris” collection is dropping at the end of November, so you can master the French je ne sai quoi before season 2 hits the small screen — and scoop up some of the products for a stocking stuffer.

Because whether you’re on a mission to recreate Camille’s [Camille Razat] effortless elegance, Emily’s [Lily Collins] spunky spirit or Mindy’s [Ashley Park] fun and funky vibe, the collection has just about everything you could ever dream up.

Take the “For The Love of Paris Eyeshadow Palette” for example. Not only does the heart-shaped packaging embody the City of Love, but it also comes in three colorways to represent the show’s fabulous female trio.

The 12-pan palette, which retails for $45, comes in Born in France, which is all about the natural hues, Parisian at Heart, a mix of subtle shimmers and pops of color, and Paris a La Folie, which embodies going big and bold.

Of course, you’re going to want to scoop up the Idôle Eau de Parfum, which retails for $99. Because while the signature floral scent remains a constant in the brand’s line, this limited-edition packaging, which is complete with the show’s logo and an Eiffel Tower design, is only here for a hot minute.

And if recreating the show’s glam has been on your to-do list since the mini series aired, then grabbing the new L’Absolu Rouge Lipsticks are a must. Lancôme decided to add three new berry hues to its lip line and it’s safe to say that they all have Emily Cooper’s stamp of approval. Each lippie rings up at $32.

Then, there’s the always fabulous Monsieur Big Mascara, which is used on set (!!). The product, which costs $26, amps up volume and length in a swipe and lasts insanely long.

Last — but certainly not least — is the special edition Advanced Génifique Face Serum, which retails for $105. The anti-aging skincare product will help you achieve glowy, dewy skin that is *chef’s kiss* when it comes to French girl glam.

While a hard and fast launch date isn’t on the books just yet, you can expect to see the collection go live — online and at select counters — in the next few weeks.