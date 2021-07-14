‘Emily in Paris’ Makeup Artist Spills Her Top French Girl Beauty Secrets

Aside from having a fabulous wardrobe, sub par French skills and quite the interesting love triangle, Emily Cooper [Lily Collins] has some of the best beauty looks on Emily in Paris. Seriously, can we talk about her perfect berry lip?!

And when it came down to mastering the “je ne saie quoi” that comes along with easy, breezy French girl beauty, the 32-year-old actress, who is currently filming season 2 of the show, turned to makeup artist Aurelie Payen.

Stylish had the chance to speak with the makeup mastermind herself in honor of Bastille Day, the national day of France. And lucky for Us, she spilled some stellar secrets.

Her number one takeaway? Commit to the whole “less is more” vibe. “French women like to show their skin as natural as possible and will use concealer to highlight their natural beauty, while focusing on their eyes or lips,” she explained, noting that this mentality has been passed down through generations.

To get glowing skin that looks flawless sans full coverage, Payen recommends making somewhat of a product cocktail.

“French women use makeup as a tool to illuminate the skin and correct the little redness and dark circles. For example, they’ll mix foundation with a serum so that the foundation is very light and glowing,” the makeup artist revealed.

As for Payen’s favorite products to create the ultimate dewy yet sheer coverage? The makeup artist will mix a few drops of the Payot Vitamin C My Payot Conentré Eclat serum with the Embryolisse Lait Créme Concentré for a “perfect fresh and healthy glow.”

To even out any redness or dark circles, Payen is a “big fan” of the Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Sunscreen Makeup, which has a light coverage. She tops off any look with the By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder to set makeup.

While a flawless complexion comes first and foremost, don’t underestimate the power of a vibrant pout either!

“The ultimate French accessory is a good red lipstick to out at night for dinner and to parties,” she shared with Stylish. “Nothing says French woman like a good red lipstick.” One of her favorites, which recently came to the United States, is from La Bouche Rouge.

Of course, highlighter and blush are equally as important. To keep the skin looking fresh, she recommends a cream formula like Chanel Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick in Printanier.

The final step is always a spritz of perfume. “No beautiful look is done without a touch of fragrance,” Payen told Us, noting that she loves Lancôme Idôle, which has notes of jasmine, rose and vanilla.