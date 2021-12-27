Trés chic! Since season 2 of Emily in Paris was released last week, fans — and fashion critics — have been buzzing about the style on the show. From Emily Cooper’s [Lily Collins] cliché and over-the-top ensembles to Camille’s [Camille Razat] effortless attire, costume designer Patricia Fields made sure to serve up dozens of jaw-dropping looks in just 10 episodes.

While there were unquestionably some obsession-worthy fashion moments (peep Collins’ red Giambattista Valli gown in the series finale), others found themselves leaning a bit outrageous, drawing criticism for their kitschy prints and very un-French vibes.

But rest assured, the decision to have Cooper running around in crazy sunglasses, heart-motif dresses and headpieces galore was very intentional. Fields revealed in a letter penned for InStyle in October that she set out to emphasize the fact that Cooper is, at heart, a Midwestern girl.

“Emily is an optimist and she would be very excited to be an American in Paris,” she wrote. “So to me, it just made sense that she would put on a blouse that had the Eiffel Tower on it or carry a Mona Lisa bag or throw on a beret.”

She added: “Her style was intentionally clichéd, but it was also cheerful and whimsical and allowed her to fully express her enthusiasm for being there.”

While Emily’s fashion remained the same more or less, her beauty looks did have a bit of an evolution. Makeup artist Aurélie Payen exclusively told Us that she decided to go a bit “more French” when it came to glam for season two.

For instance, she used matte lipsticks and berry hues a bit less than in the first season, giving her lighter makeup (on occasion!) for the second go round. “I wanted to still stay focused on Emily’s personality, but add a tiny bit of French makeup and French style into her character,” she told Us. “[She’s] French inspired, but still her. Still the Emily that we know and love.”

Countering Emily’s style was Camille, who undeniably has that French je ne sai quoi. Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, who worked alongside Fields, told Fashionista that she intentionally dressed the actress in “very strong” and “avant-garde” silhouettes that were black or white in color to contrast Emily’s out-there outfits.

To see the wildest and most amazing beauty and fashion from Emily, Mindy and Camille on season two, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish has the breakdown on the best looks.