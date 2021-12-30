Anything is possible? The season 2 finale of Emily in Paris has inspired many fan theories so far — including how the door could now be open for Sex and the City‘s Samantha Jones to make an appearance.

The hit Netflix series ended with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) caught between a job in Paris or a possible return to Chicago. Viewers of Sex and the City‘s revival And Just Like That quickly pointed out the potential if Emily chooses to stay in the City of Light.

“Current theory: Samantha has supposedly moved overseas, hence her lack of presence in the new SATC TV series. Then she shows up by total surprise in a crossover episode of EMILY IN PARIS,” one social media user tweeted.

Another follower pointed out that Emily in Paris and the original SATC series were both created by Darren Star, which makes a cameo even easier to orchestrate, tweeting, “It would’ve been better if they said Samantha Jones was now Emily in Paris’s boss.”

A third fan also questioned whether Emily’s new love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) moving to London is a clue of something more, sharing on Twitter, “It would be wild if Emily went to see Alfie in London and ran into Samantha Jones.”

The potential crossover comes after And Just Like That explained Kim Cattrall‘s absence by revealing that Samantha Jones had moved to London due to a fight in her friend group. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) addressed the shocking shakeup in the premiere episode of the reboot.

“Well, what is there to say?” Parker, 56, said in the show. “I told her that, you know, because of what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said, ‘Fine,’ and then fired me as a friend. I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Since then, Samantha has been mentioned sporadically as she showed support for her friends through texts and notes. In a new episode of And Just Like That, Carrie found herself in contact with her former friend after having to apologize for discussing their past on her podcast.

When Carrie explains that the mess-up came after she was high on pain medication from a high surgery, Samantha texted back, “One of my finest hours.” The episode, which aired on Thursday, December 30, continued with Carrie replying that she misses Samantha, who begins to type but then stops.

Cattrall, 65, who appeared in the original series from 1998 to 2004, previously addressed her plans not to return for a since-scrapped third movie or the revival. Amid news of a feud between Cattrall and Parker, the showrunner, Michael Patrick King, noted that And Just Like That was never meant to center around the original core group.

“It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie,” King, 67, shared during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in December. “I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives. [And Just Like That] was born of these three characters: What’s their life, and who can I bring in to inform it?”