We all know the fifth main character on Sex and the City is New York City. But that doesn’t mean major celebrities — including Alanis Morissette and Lucy Liu — shouldn’t get credit for their star turns on the show.

During its original run from June 1998 to February 2004, Sex and the City played host to a number of iconic celebrity cameos. While some famous faces played versions of themselves, others were lucky enough to take on the role of one of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) many love interests or — perhaps even better — one of Samantha Jones’ (Kim Cattrall) clients.

Starting strong in season 2, Bradley Cooper received his first-ever acting credit when he played one of Carrie’s flings. In the season’s fourth episode (aptly titled “They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?”) the A Star Is Born director was sent running after seeing Carrie’s “Single and Fabulous…?” New York Magazine cover.

Two years later, a season 4 episode titled “The Real Me” became one of the major moments fans call out while discussing the series’ immense guest star power. The beloved-by-many episode featured not one, but two celebs: Heidi Klum and Alan Cumming.

During the episode, Carrie is invited to walk the runway at a charity fashion show for “models and real people.” While at the event, she meets the Project Runway alum, who’s playing herself perfectly and eventually has to step over the writer when she trips on the runway. Cumming, meanwhile, played the designer who dressed her — in bejeweled underwear, originally — for the show.

Nearly 20 years after her cameo, Klum got fans’ hearts pumping when she seemingly revealed she’d been cast in the SATC HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That.

“How do you say Samantha in German?” the Making the Cut host wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “It has been SO hard to keep this a surprise but I can finally share that I am joining the new season of Sex and the City! I can’t wait to toss back some Cosmos and kick up my Manolos with these amazing ladies @sarahjessicaparker @iamkristindavis @cynthiaenixon 💃👠🍸🗽🏙.”

Unfortunately, she returned to the app just hours later to reveal her announcement had been an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank. “Just kidding,” she captioned the post, which showed her sipping a cosmopolitan.

Scroll to see more stars who couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like to guest star on Sex and the City: