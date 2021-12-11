Love her or hate her, Emily is here to stay! Emily in Paris premiered in October 2020, and although the ratings were great, fans were conflicted on whether they really liked the comedy.

The Netflix series, which stars Lily Collins as American Emily Cooper, follows the social media maven as she tries to adapt to life in Paris — and embodies more than one cultural cliché along the way.

The lead character’s French faux pas, unrealistic lifestyle and terrible attempt at an accent rubbed more than a few viewers the wrong way. Collins, however, has always been a champion for Emily and her flawed personality.

“She is a woman who is both romantic and work-driven — you don’t have to be one or the other,” the To the Bone actress told British Vogue in October 2020. “It’s refreshing to hear a woman say, ‘I love my job, it makes me happy.’ … She’s in a city that’s extremely foreign to her, and it’s tough – and, yeah, she could probably get on a plane and go home, but that’s just not who she is.”

Collins, who is a producer on the series alongside creator Darren Star, has been vocal about her love of the show, despite some viewers’ criticism.

“When it was little nitpicky things … I laughed about that,” she told Glamour in December 2021, noting that fan backlash over things like guessing Emily’s age incorrectly comes with the territory. “I know that in this industry, having been in it, having grown up in it, you know that not everyone’s going to love what you do all the time.”

The Mank actress insisted that those who tuned into season 1 knew what they were signing up for — and should prepare for more lighthearted fun as the series continues.

“It’s a heightened version of this world because it’s a comedy,” Collins explained ahead of the season 2 premiere. “And it’s a Darren Star produced, created, colorful, bright, romantic version of what the story would be.”

When it comes to the second season, however, Collins hoped people would get on board and “laugh and smile and get to have the same feelings of escapism and fun that they did the first season.”

She told the outlet: “I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters and feel seen and represented in the show. And I hope that we get a season 3, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again.”

Scroll down to relive Collins’ best comebacks and reactions to Emily in Paris criticism through the years: