So much potential! While looking ahead at season 3 of Emily in Paris, Ashley Park gushed about getting to explore Mindy’s love life through her connection with Benoît (Kevin Dias).

“I think having that romantic relationship and the friendship with Benoît and Étienne — Kevin and Jin [Xuan Mao] were so marvelous in that — is that we just got to see different vulnerabilities, a different spectrum of emotion and insecurity from Mindy,” Park, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 10, while promoting her partnership with Natrol.

The Netflix personality also noted how interesting it was to follow Mindy’s personal journey. “[We got to see her] grappling with becoming the woman, the performer and the person that she wants to be too,” she shared. “I’m so happy that they explored a romantic thing because that just showed very different elements to her than we got to see in season 1.”

Park hopes to see all of Mindy’s relationships progress as she becomes more connected to her emotions.

“That what’s nice is her and Emily’s [Lily Collins] friendship has gotten so strong,” she added. “As soon as you find a home and a friend, then you have the safety to open yourself up in other ways. [You can] maybe look at different scabs or bruises that you have inside. When you don’t have that it’s a lot easier to keep everything in.”

The California native also weighed in on Emily’s love life, saying, “I’m very similar to Mindy in that. What I love about Mindy, she’s not judgmental. She knows how to tell things as they are, but she [also provides] comfort. I try to do that with my friendships.”

Park continued: “I agree with what I think Mindy’s perspective is. I think she just wants to be happy. In the final episode, we see her say that, like, it doesn’t matter. As soon as she sees that her friend loves Gabriel [Lucas Bravo], then she’s like, go for it. She’s not team anybody except for Team Emily and she’s just about her being happy.”

Even though the Netflix hit series has been picked up for season 3 and 4, Park admitted that she didn’t know what was coming. “I’m in Los Angeles and I’m pretty sure we’re gonna be [filming] in Paris. So I have no idea,” she told Us. “They really don’t tell us anything. So I know me and Lily are, like, ‘I wonder what’s gonna happen.’ We have no idea.”

Over the years, traveling has become a big part of Park’s day-to-day life as an actress. Items such as Natrol’s Sleep+ line have become a must that helped Park “to be courteous” to herself and her well-being.

“My travel essentials when I’m shooting — the first thing is Natrol Sleep+ Immune Health. It’s melatonin because I have a tendency as soon as I land in a new country, I will just stay up and try to hang out with my friends and everything,” she shared with Us. “And sometimes I have to go straight to work, and I have a really hard time adjusting to different sleep schedules. With so much travel I’m really prone to feeling tired or feeling sick right away.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!