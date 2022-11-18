It’s here! Ashley Park’s Rent the Runway Collection has officially dropped just in time for the holiday season — and it’s as perfect as the actress’s fabulous fashion in Emily in Paris.

The Ashley Park x Rent the Runway partnership marks the Emily in Paris star’s first fashion collaboration. And it’s about time: The 31-year-old actress is a bonafide style icon in real life and on the small screen. The star’s character Mindy might just wear a piece from the collection in a Season 3 episode, premiering Wednesday, December 21.

Available now, the collection stars eight party-ready silhouettes designed for you to make a show-stopping entrance. And there’s no shortage of velvet, shine, or sparkle to get the job done.

Standout pieces include a vegan leather dress perfect for ringing on New Year’s Eve and a red vegan leather mini dress and matching blazer that will turn heads at the holiday party.

Pieces start at $60 to rent and the good news is that if you fall in love with any of them, you don’t have to say goodbye: You can purchase them-loved from Rent the Runway without even having to send them back.

“So honored to design my first collection in collaboration with RTR of signature styles I’d want to wear for the holidays,” Park shared to Instagram on Thursday, November 17.

“RTR has a special place in my heart because it was the only way I had access to brands when I first started out and ventured to New York City,” she added.

For those new to Rent the Runway, the company was founded in 2009 to transform the way modern women get dressed. How it works is that users can choose from hundreds of designer pieces and can either rent one piece at a time or up to four at a time with a subscription.

Not only is it kind to your wallet, but also sustainable. Instead of buying a new dress for an event that you’ll probably only wear once, you can rent and return it — and then rent it again if you want.

Keep scrolling for a look at the complete Ashley Park x Rent the Runway collection. Happy holiday dressing!