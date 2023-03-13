And the award for most attractive actor goes to … ! Hollywood’s finest men arrived at the 95th Academy Awards in looks that had Us swooning.

As soon as the stars stepped onto the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, we couldn’t take our eyes off of them. From classy suits to diamond jewelry, these hunks know how to command attention at the 2023 Oscars.

Austin Butler, Andrew Garfield, and Jimmy Kimmel all slayed in timeless tuxedos. Barry Keoghan, nominated for his role as Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin, wore a gorgeous getup by Louis Vuitton.

The stylish ensemble featured a white bow tie and shirt, pastel purple pants and stylish buttons on the matching coat. The Dunkirk actor, 30, dressed up the look with black shoes and a flashy watch.

Another dapper dude was Jay Ellis. The Somebody I Used to Know star, 41, made our hearts skip a beat at the soirée when he arrived in a Fendi outfit. The getup included a chic black bow tie, beaded jacket and timeless pants. The South Carolina native added a subtle watch to top the look off.

One of the most talked about looks at the celebration was Lukas Dhont’s number. The Belgian film director stepped out in a custom Prada ensemble that included a bedazzled shirt, red turtleneck and black leather gloves. He added even more bling to the outfit with Boucheron earrings.

This year, the Oscars will be hosted by Kimmel. Stars including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz, Diane Warren and more performed stellar songs.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star, 55, previously hosted the awards in 2017 and 2018. In a November 2022 interview with Variety Magazine, the New York native opened about returning to the Academy Awards: “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” he joked. The comedian continued, “I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

Academy Award executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner also gushed in a joint statement about Kimmel’s return: “We know he will be funny and ready for anything.”

Keep scrolling to see all these stylish studs and more who graced the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.