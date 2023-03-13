They’re the cool parents! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stepped out in style for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, showed off her figure — and new red locks — in a beaded caftan gown by Zuhair Murad. The yellow gown featured a high slit and feathered cuffs. Legend, 44, kept his look simple in a classic black tuxedo.

The couple’s Los Angeles date night comes two months after welcoming daughter Esti. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen captioned the infant’s Instagram debut on January 19. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

Along with their newborn, Teigen and the Voice alum share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. Esti is the pair’s rainbow baby, arriving more than two years after the death of their son Jack in September 2020.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote via Instagram in August 2022 while announcing her pregnancy. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Both Teigen and Legend have been candid about their grief since Jack’s death, which was caused by partial placenta abruption. While she initially referred to the loss as a miscarriage, the Lip Sync Battle alum revealed in September 2022 that she required abortion care that saved her life during the delivery.

Since welcoming Esti into the family, Teigen and the “All of Me” crooner have been soaking up quality time at home with their little ones. Last month, the Utah native skipped the 2023 Grammy Awards, where Legend performed with DJ Khaled, Jay-Z and more.

“No Grammys for me tonight but cheering on @johnlegend’s 3 noms and performance!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on February 5 while sharing a throwback red carpet photo. “One year ago. Loved this whole look so much!! Body lookin a liiiiittle different today but worth it.”

In a subsequent post, Teigen explained that she “had a dress fitting, looked around and realized … what the hell am I trying to prove here.” She quipped, “I cannot get up lol.”

