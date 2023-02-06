Celebrating at home! Chrissy Teigen is supporting her husband, John Legend, from afar as he attends the 2023 Grammy Awards solo weeks after the parents of three welcomed daughter Esti.

“No Grammys for me tonight but cheering on @johnlegend’s 3 noms and performance!!” Teigen, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 5, alongside a photo of her and the EOGT winner, 44, on last year’s red carpet. “One year ago. Loved this whole look so much!! Body lookin a liiiiittle different today but worth it.”

The “All of Me” singer — who is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his feature on DJ Khaled’s hit “God Did” — announced during a private concert on January 13 that Teigen had given birth to the newest member of the Legend family. The couple, who have been married since 2013, are also parents of daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. (Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack in 2020.)

Less than a week after Legend broke the news, Teigen revealed the first photo of their baby girl via Instagram.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the model captioned the sweet photo of Luna and Miles holding their little sibling. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

Teigen has been candid about her postpartum journey after Esti’s January birth.

“Sent love and healing to my womb today!” the Chrissy’s Court alum wrote via Instagram on January 20. Three days later, she shared a mirror selfie with a caption about her post-C-section “wound.”

“Omw to bandage together … my wound,” Teigen penned at the time.

Legend, for his part, hasn’t been able to stop raving about his sweet family.

“Our house is overflowing with love and joy,” the 12-time Grammy winner wrote via Instagram last month in his own post announcing Esti’s birth. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”.

In addition to his three nominations at the 65th annual awards show on Sunday, the “Ordinary People” artist will also perform “God Did” alongside DJ Khaled, 47, and more of the featured artists on the track, including Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.