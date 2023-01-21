One week after giving birth to her rainbow baby, Chrissy Teigen is already in awe of her postpartum body.

“Sent love and healing to my womb today!” the Cravings founder, 37, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 20, sharing a selfie with husband John Legend. “Thank you so much @bellibind!! What a beautiful experience today!”

Teigen — who gave birth to baby girl Esti Maxine earlier this month — was all smiles in the snap, wearing the brand’s postpartum belly wrap that is designed to assist new moms’ post-birth recovery.

The Voice coach, 44, announced during a private concert on January 13 that Teigen had delivered the pair’s rainbow baby several hours earlier.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the Cravings All Together author wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 19, sharing the first photo of the newborn, alongside big siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

Legend, for his part, has been equally impressed by his wife’s strength throughout Esti’s delivery. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister,” he gushed via Instagram in his own Friday upload.

The Utah native and the “Bigger Love” crooner announced in August 2022 that they were expecting another baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss with late son Jack.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to her past fertility struggles and IVF journey. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”