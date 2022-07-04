Real Talk! Sharna Burgess Says Her Postpartum Body Is 'Unrecognizable'

Postpartum realness. Sharna Burgess wasn’t afraid to share how she’s feeling less than a week after giving birth to her son, Zane.

“I spotted a kneecap!!! Not kidding…they have been MIA until now,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, July 3, alongside a mirror photo of herself holding the baby while wearing a robe over her postpartum underwear.

“My body has been utterly unrecognizable after giving birth. Every ounce of water in my body has gone to my vagina and down lol,” Burgess added. “Postpartum is serious business guys. The body just has to work its way through it slowly.”

The new mom gave birth on Tuesday, June 28, and the international So You Think You Can Dance alum is already reminding herself and her fellow mamas that these changes aren’t something to be upset about.

“Ladies, our bodies are incredible,” the dancer emphasized. “I’m in awe and wonder of what’s happening, all while practicing a new level of patience with myself. And it’s worth every single bit.”

Burgess announced the baby’s arrival two days after giving birth. Zane is her first child while dad Brian Austin Green has four children from previous relationships. The 48-year-old shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Green’s girlfriend is grateful for him during this exciting time. “I couldn’t be more in love with this stage in our lives,” Burgess captioned a snap of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the newborn sleeping next to each other on Sunday. “The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers.”

She continued: “Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need, is something I am grateful for beyond words,” Burgess gushed. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do.”

The first-time parent really appreciates Green giving her the best gift anyone can give a new mom: rest. “I got to take this cos Daddy gave Mummy the night off and did all the feedings,” she revealed in another Instagram Story slide on Sunday. “I slept a whole night and that is … an absolute gift.”

The Aussie is head over heels for her new baby boy. She posted another photo of the little guy on Sunday evening, writing: “I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mother’s love being unlike any other. You know, that whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond.”

She concluded, “Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!