New day, new ‘do! Chrissy Teigen unveiled a major hair transformation.

The Cravings author, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8, to reveal that she traded in her brunette locks for fierce red strands. “Breaking news: woman gets new hair color!!!!!!!!” Teigen captioned the social media video that showed off the makeover. “Gorgeous,” the former model’s husband John Legend wrote in the comments section.

In the clip, the TV personality’s crown looks as radiant as ever covered in the fiery hue and finished with a chic cut. The color, which was brought to life by Matt Rez, also features subtle hints of blonde and auburn. The switch-up comes after the Bring the Funny alum had been rocking a honey brown look.

Teigen’s hair revamp isn’t the only life update she’s gushed about lately. The food enthusiast gave birth to daughter Esti with Legend, 44, on January 13. The newborn is the couple’s rainbow baby, as she was born nearly three years after Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with late son Jack.

Legend and Teigen are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, who couldn’t be more thrilled to have a new sibling.

“We weren’t sure how they would take it,” the “Ordinary People” singer explained during an interview with E! News, which was posted on February 2. “I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant.”

However, everything fell into place after Esti made her entrance into the world. “But as soon as Esti arrived, they’re just exploding with love and joy, and they’re so caring and loving toward her,” Legend gushed to E! “They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it’s really exciting.”

The musician noted that he and Teigen put in effort to make sure Luna and Miles don’t feel left out, saying, “You want to give them enough attention and time and let them know that this new baby isn’t going to take all of our love away from them. But what we found is that it just added more love to the house.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Teigen shared a sweet snap of herself, Luna and Esti lounging on a couch at their home. “My girls,” she captioned the adorable shot. A few days prior, the Chrissy’s Court alum shared a family photo that also included Legend and Miles.

“Next goal – all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads),” she joked in the caption of the March 2 social media post.