Odell Beckham Jr. has made his way from the football field into the fashion world.

From Met Galas to red carpets and annual Vanity Fair Oscar Parties, Beckham has impressed Us with his unique and trendy style.

One of his fan-favorite looks came at the 2022 Met Gala when he rocked a forest green Gabriel the Jeweler set. His outfit featured a loose suede jacket finished with an extra long tie draping over his head and cascading down his torso. He paired the piece with matching flowy pants, oversized connected silver rings, chunky diamond chain necklaces and black leather boots.

In May 2023, the Baltimore Ravens player showed off his sophisticated style when he attended the amfAR Cannes Gala. The athlete looked extra handsome in a white jacket, shirt and bowtie and teamed it with navy blue slacks. He accessorized with a diamond and jewel pin clipped to his blazer pocket. Beckham completed the outfit with indigo slacks and dress shoes.

Beckham never shies away from experimenting with different colors, textures and patterns, making him a noteworthy trendsetter. One of his boldest looks included green snakeskin pants while watching a Super Bowl game in February 2023.

Keep scrolling to see the football player’s most fashionable looks.