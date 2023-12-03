Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting into the festive spirit during their first holiday season together.

Swift, 33, accompanied her boyfriend, 34, to a holiday party on Friday, December 1, at Kansas City pop-up bar Miracle on Main Street. According to a social media photo, Swift rocked a black sweater with her signature red lip while chatting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Patrick, 28, can be sitting next to the two women, who formed a friendship earlier this year on the heels of Swift’s new romance.

The photo also includes the back of a man wearing a similar sweater to Swift’s, whom many fans presume is Kelce.

Swift and Kelce’s apparent matching holiday ‘fits seem to follow the party memo, as both Patrick and Brittany, 28, as well as fellow Chiefs athlete Blake Bell and his wife, Lyndsey Bell, opted for matching Christmas costumes. (Both couples rocked festive onesies, according to social media pics shared by Brittany.)

Swift completed the South American leg of her Eras Tour last month before jetting off to visit Kelce in KC. After a brief jaunt to London for Beyoncé’s Renaissance documentary premiere earlier this week, Swift returned to Missouri.

Swift has been linked to Kelce since this summer after he attended her Eras Tour stop at the Chief’s Arrowhead Stadium in July. While Kelce failed to meet Swift backstage and exchange phone numbers, she eventually got in touch after he recounted the tale on his “New Heights” podcast.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” he told .WSJ Magazine in a November profile. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

The couple took their romance to the next level in September when she attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Clad in team merch, Swift cheered on Kelce alongside his mother, Donna. The Grammy winner has since attended three more of Kelce’s football games before he returned the favor, watching her Eras show in Argentina in the VIP tent.

Despite busy career schedules, Swift and Kelce made “very detailed plans” to spend time together.

“Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out,” a source exclusively told Us last month, noting they are in love. “They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

In fact, they already have big holiday arrangements settled. “Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” a second insider added at the time. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”