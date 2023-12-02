It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his spouse, both 28, attended a festive holiday party on Friday, December 1, where they coordinated their outfits. The duo twinned in brown velour onesies, each with decorative antlers and a red pom-pom affixed to the hood to represent the classic character of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Patrick and Brittany completed their ‘fits with bright white sneakers.

“We had a jolly time,” Brittany wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 2, sharing a pic of the twosome cuddling in front of artificial Christmas trees.

Brittany also shared a glimpse at the event decor, sharing a poster of Santa Claus riding on a unicorn beneath text that read, Miracle on Main Street (the name of the Kansas City holiday pop-up bar) next to her spirited red beverage.

Fellow Chiefs athlete Blake Bell and his wife, Lyndsey Bell, also attended the festivities, twinning in Christmas tree-inspired onesies. “Tis the Season! 🎄🎅🏻,” Lyndsey wrote via Instagram comment after Brittany posted the snaps.

This is the latest in a long line of holiday seasons spent together. Brittany started dating Patrick when they were in high school. They got engaged in 2020, weeks after he won his first Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs. Amid their engagement, the couple learned they were expecting baby No. 1. Daughter Sterling Skye was born in February 2021, one year before Brittany and Patrick tied the knot.

The KC Current owners welcomed their second child, son Bronze, in November 2022. Last year’s Christmas was their first holiday season as a family of four.

“I get to go home and spend Christmas Eve with my family. We flew, like, all the family up [to KC], so they’re going to be there at the house and get to enjoy Christmas with everybody and the country gave us Sunday off,” Patrick previously teased their festive plans during a December 2022 press conference. “It’s gonna be a great day with all the family and I’m trying to do, like, the gingerbread houses and I’m gonna be competitive I’m gonna try to win it.”

In addition to spending time with his brood, Patrick is known for commemorating the holiday season with his teammates.

“I got the O-Line a gift that they got today,” he said during a December 2022 appearance on Audacy’s The Drive radio show. “I got them some golf clubs, some designer luggage to take on the road, and some other little things here and there that they could have.”

Patrick also got his fellow members of the Chiefs custom-fitted golf clubs. “I tried to get everyone a little something,” he added. “All the O-Line’s telling me they wanna golf, so I got them all custom fitted golf clubs, so hopefully they can pick up their game and they’ll be able to go out and play a few rounds with me.”