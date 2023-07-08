Taylor Swift brought back her iconic Independence Day party on Tuesday, July 4 — which was exactly what pal Selena Gomez needed.

“Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that,” Gomez, 30, gushed via Instagram on Saturday, July 8, sharing snaps from the bash.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared additional photos from the gathering on her Instagram Story, including a solo snap of Swift, 33, in her backyard.

The Speak Now songstress has hosted an annual 4th of July gathering at her Watch Hill, Rhode Island, mansion since 2014 after purchasing the property one year prior. Through the years, Swift has invited many of her besties — including Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Gomez — to toast the occasion with some fun in the sun.

On Tuesday, Swift was joined by Gomez, the Haim sisters — Danielle, Alana and Este, respectively — and several other pals.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎,” the Grammy winner wrote via her Instagram on Friday, July 7, alongside snaps of the crew posing together and enjoying patriotic popsicles.

Swift and Gomez have been close friends since 2008 amid their respective flings with brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

“I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back,” Swift told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

While neither of the women’s romantic relationships lasted, their friendship endured. Gomez, for her part, even attended several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts earlier this year.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! Love you forever and always,” the Disney Channel alum wrote via Instagram in April, referring to her 9-year-old sister Gracie, who joined her at the Texas show.

Gracie — whom Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, welcomed with her husband, Brian Teefey, in 2013 — even received the hat that Swift wears during the 1989 section of the show. The preteen also dressed in a replica of Swift’s purple Speak Now tour dress for the occasion and traded beaded bracelets with the pop star.

Swift embarked on her first live concert tour since 2018 back in March, highlighting all of the different “eras” of her career. The show continued Friday night in Kansas City, where she celebrated the release of her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by premiering the music video for “I Can See You.”

To accompany the music video debut, Swift brought out its stars — Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash — to meet the attendees.

“First person I’ll introduce you to is someone who starred in the ‘Mean’ music video when she was 9. She’s a big deal now: Joey King!” Swift gushed on the stage, per concert footage before the two embraced in a sweet hug.

King, now 23, was featured in the OG video for “Mean” — a 2010 Speak Now track — based on her role as Ramona Quimby in that year’s Ramona and Beezus. Gomez played King’s older sister, Beezus, in the flick.