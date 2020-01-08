Friends before men. Taylor Swift will always be there to support best friend Selena Gomez, no matter what.

The musicians opened up about their “instant” friendship in a revealing Wall Street Journal cover story ahead of the release of Rare, the 27-year-old Disney alum’s first album in four years.

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back,” Swift, 30, told the WSJ. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The “London Boy” singer and Gomez have been a dynamic duo ever since their respective relationships with Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas in 2008.

“We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” the Spring Breakers actress told the publication. “We both went through s–t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

Gomez had a turbulent few years after splitting from her longtime on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018. Just two months later, the 25-year-old “Yummy” singer began dating his now-wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also experienced a number of ups and downs with both her mental and physical health — but Swift was there for her through it all.

Taking a page out of her best friend’s songwriting book, Gomez channeled all of her emotions into what might be her most personal record to date. With vulnerable singles like “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” Swift couldn’t be more proud of the artistic risks the Disney alum was willing to take.

“This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience,” the Grammy winner said of Gomez’s new music. “I just thought, ‘Wow, she’s finally allowing herself to let other people know things aren’t always OK.’”

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer added, “You can be vulnerable and lonely and independent and strong and brave and scared all at once.”

