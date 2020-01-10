The Bones are good, and the baby bump is even better! Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea is opening up about Maren Morris’ workout routine during her pregnancy.

The health expert revealed exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 9, that the “Bones” singer, 29, is still exercising just as much as she did before she became pregnant with her first child.

“We still train several times a week and she kicks butt every time,” Oprea dished. “We’ve had some modifications. Nothing crazy, but she’s still doing the fun Tabata workouts, we still play the [workout] games. I mean she really is, she’s doing fantastic.”

The country songstress, who announced her pregnancy in October 2019, is still doing hour-long workouts with Oprea two to three times a week. As Morris’s baby bump grows, Oprea, who is a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, has modified versions of her favorite workouts.

“As she gets bigger, regular squats get harder, [so she does] Sumo squats. You got to have room for that belly to go down. You might elevate the pushups … We do birddogs and side planks, we’re just not doing crunches and sit ups and things like that. But she’s still doing all the fun lunges, squats. We’re not doing as much jumping [now], so the modifications have started kicking in.”

Oprea has served as the personal trainer to some of the fittest names in country music, including Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood. Oprea’s fitness philosophy revolves around her signature four-minute Tabata workouts and the idea that health and fitness is about balance and enjoying life.

“My fitness philosophy is first of all, move your body,” Oprea told Us. “The more you move, the better you feel. And my philosophy for working out is change it up all the time. Find something that you love that makes you happy. I’m going to teach you how to do simple yet super effective workouts that you can do anywhere.”

Another important part Oprea factors into her workouts is music. “A lot of times music will get people in the right mindset to make them want to work out. Music is a key.”

Morris loves to work on that baby bump bod alongside her husband, “To a T” singer Ryan Hurd, who joins her in Oprea’s training. “[Ryan] always works out with us. They’re a cute couple. We’ll do some fun hand plank [exercises] and games that are on my Pretty Muscles app.”

The “My Church” singer and Hurd, 33, took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child after their March 2018 wedding. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the Grammy winner wrote at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The “Diamonds or Twine” singer added with a post of his own: “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

In November 2019, the Michigan native told Us exclusively how he’s spoiling his wife during her pregnancy. “I definitely have to walk downstairs to get the ice cream now and take it back when we’re done. I found out you’re supposed to do, like, a push present? So I’m figuring that thing out. I don’t know, I really am so new at this.”

So far, Morris is “enjoy[ing] being pregnant,” the dad-to-be went on to tell Us, calling the experience “really fun.” He added, “This year has been so amazing for her and then to also be able to talk about baby news, it’s just been so special all around. I’m really proud of her.”

Oprea's fitness and nutrition guide, The 4×4 Diet, is available now, and her app, PRETTY MUSCLES BY ERIN OPREA, is also available via Apple's App Store.