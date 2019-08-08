



Olympian Shawn Johnson is always going for the gold, and that hasn’t changed with pregnancy. The only difference? She can now work out with her husband, pro football player Andrew East.

“We always thought [when we were] dating that we were going to be that couple that works out together, but we really can’t work out together because he says I’m too intense,” Johnson tells Us Weekly exclusively. “And then I got pregnant, and then we’re matched now, my intensity. So we work out now that I’m pregnant, which is funny.” Adds the gold medalist, “Hey, gymnasts are intense.”

Finding the motivation to get to the gym, on the other hand, has been difficult for the first time. “You’re very tired and you don’t have much energy to do stuff, but for me the motivation is just knowing that it’s not my body. It’s the baby,” says the 27 year old, who stopped by the Us studios to promote her Philips Avent brand partnership. “So if exercise and food helps the baby, it’s easier to kind of justify, ‘Well, I don’t care how my body feels — it’s for my child.’ So [that’s] pretty much the only way I can do it.”

Not that keeping a healthy diet has been hard. “I haven’t had many cravings during this pregnancy, which has surprised me. With gymnastics there were so many things that I couldn’t eat because of my nutrition plans that I always joked that when I get pregnant it’s going to be the end of the world because I’m going to want everything bad that I could never have,” notes the Dancing With the Stars season 8 winner. “But I’ve been pretty boring. I do, I really like egg and bagel sandwiches.”

Other than that, Johnson, who is due in October, has been keeping a watch on her macros with MyFitnessPal. “Macros have been kind of my nutrition plan since I was 19 years old,” she says. “So I just track the grams of protein I eat, the grams of carbs and the grams of fat and make sure they’re in proportion.”

In July, Johnson opened up to fans in an emotional video about pregnancy complications she had experienced. A week later, she shared better news online. The member of the 2008 U.S. gymnastics team announced in April that she and her husband, 27, were expecting their first child after suffering a miscarriage in October 2017.

