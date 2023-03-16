Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are excited about welcoming baby No. 2 — and they aren’t nervous about any potential sibling squabbles between daughter Hartford and her brother.

“I’m really not worried about sibling rivalry or jealousy or anything like that. I feel like Hartford is the queen of the house,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 13, of her daughter, 2, while promoting her “Mommy Dearest” live tour. “I’m not the queen. Let me just say this here, and I’m fine with it. People might be surprised to hear that [but] I’m totally OK not being No. 1.”

Schroeder quipped: “Hartford is No. 1. She runs the house, she runs the ship, and I don’t feel like anyone could even try and compete. Like, you know where you stand with Hartford, [and] you let her be the ruler. And I think that my son’s gonna understand that.”

The Off With My Head author and Clark, 42, who wed in 2020, announced earlier this month that they are expecting their second child, a baby boy.

“I can’t even begin to explain how happy I am to have a boy, like, to be able to just say, ‘I’ve experienced having both.’ I just think is such a magical thing,” Schroeder told Us on Monday. “I’m really lucky and I’m really blessed to be in this situation. I just hear that boys love their moms, that they’re just so ride-or-die for their moms, and I’m like kind of a needy person when it comes to the people that I’m closest to. And Hartford isn’t needy for me, so I really can’t wait to have a little boy be needy for me.”

Both the Louisiana native and Clark — who held a second wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2022 — are ecstatic about welcoming their son, with Schroeder even noting that she would be wary seeing Hartford with a younger sister.

“I don’t think anyone could compete with Hartford,” the Bravo personality confessed to Us. “So the thought of having another girl come into this house and have to compete with the queen that is Hartford stresses me out.”

Schroeder and the commercial casting director welcomed their firstborn in January 2021, and have since loved sharing her milestones.

“I think Hartford’s gonna thrive in school. We’re actually in the middle of applying [to preschool],” the Next Level Basic scribe said on Monday. “We’ve toured our schools. I decided on which one and now I just need to get her in. … This is so embarrassing, [but] I even made a Hartford highlight on my Instagram of all of her best moments so that as we’re applying to this school, I’m hoping that the faculty will stalk my Instagram and see how cool Hartford is.”

In addition to doting over Hartford, the pregnant reality TV star is preparing to hit the road for her “Mommy Dearest” live tour.

“I think that every tour is different because the content is different and the content is based off of my life experiences and I haven’t toured in three years,” Schroeder teased of her upcoming shows. “And in those three years, a lot of s—t has gone down. So I have a lot to unload on the people who are gonna come.”

She added: “When I was trying to come up with how I wanted to theme this tour and what I wanted to name it, I was like, ‘Well, it’s a pretty big deal that I’m pregnant.’ I mean, my last pregnancy I was pretty much in hiding [because] it was during COVID [and] I never left the house. So, I’m gonna go on stage and perform for people pregnant, [and] it has to be, like, mommy-themed a little bit. But, I still have an edge. Like, I’m still a bada—. So, like, what’s more bada— than like no wire hangers? It needed to like have like a dash of evil in it.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones