Not like the movies! Pregnant Stassi Schroeder didn’t have a picture-perfect moment when she learned she and husband Beau Clark conceived their second child.

“You know, I wish I could say that I had one of those Hallmark moments in finding out that I was pregnant, and I actually planned on having one,” the New Orleans native, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 13, while promoting her upcoming Mommy Dearest Tour. “I was gonna take a pregnancy test when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, because that was, like, the day that definitely you’ll be able to tell [if you’re pregnant] by then. [But] I’m impatient and I couldn’t wait.”

The former reality star accelerated the process by a few days, taking a pregnancy test before heading into the new year. “I woke up two days before New Year’s Eve and [had] no makeup on, like, crust all around my eyes and I’m like, ‘Beau, I can’t wait. Like, I have to go do this right now.'”

While it wasn’t what she pictured, Schroeder wouldn’t have it any other way. “It was so anti-climactic, but the best ever,” she told Us with a laugh. “I wish I had that story to be like, ‘We found out at New Year’s Eve,’ [but] no.”

The Off With My Head author announced via Instagram on March 1 that she and Clark, 42, are expecting their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, welcomed daughter Hartford in January 2021.

“Secrets stress me out,” Schroeder captioned her social media reveal earlier this month. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Clark, for his part, teased in an Instagram post of his own: “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Less than two weeks later, the twosome announced that they have a baby boy on the way. Schroeder told her husband on the Friday, March 10, episode of their “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast that she “knew the whole entire time” that they’re having a son.

Along with their podcast reveal, the Amazing Race alum and the commercial casting director shared a sweet video of how they found out the sex of their baby-to-be. While out to dinner with friends, the pair opened a box containing a tiny Vans sneaker — and were immediately overwhelmed with emotion.

“Beau had me convinced that he didn’t care either way,” Schroeder told Us on Monday. “Like, he loves being a girl dad. He brags about how he loves being a girl dad. And so I thought that he wanted to have another girl or just maybe didn’t care, just [wanted] a healthy baby. And obviously all we could ask for and hope for is a healthy baby.”

The Next Level Basic author teased that she’d “never seen [Beau] cry so hard” as he did when they found out their baby’s sex. “He spent the next week just looking at photos of the little blue box with the blue Vans, just on and off crying. He is so excited,” she gushed. “It’s so stereotypical, you know what I mean? The dad to just be so excited to get a little boy. I mean, I guess that’s how I was when I found out I was having a girl.”

Schroeder told Us that she’s “ridiculously excited” to meet her baby boy, joking that she’s “looking forward” to being her son’s “favorite” parent. “I hear that boys just really love their mom so much. And right now, Hartford is just obsessed with her dad,” she added.

Before welcoming baby No. 2, the Bravo alum is kicking off her Mommy Dearest Tour on April 13. “I was actually putting off trying to get pregnant because I wanted to go on tour,” she confessed. “And then … I was like, ‘Well, I really want to get pregnant, but I can’t go on tour and not have Aperol Spritzes.’ Like, that just seems impossible.”

While she loved “the giant party” vibe of life on the road, Schroeder told Us that she wanted to have another baby “more than anything in the world.” The Mommy Dearest Tour might look a little bit different than her past events, but she’s excited for the change of pace. “This is gonna be really fun because I feel like I’ll be way more focused, I’ll be way more motivated,” she explained. “There’s something that happens when I get pregnant where I just feel like I want to do more, more, more, more.”

Presale begins for the Mommy Dearest Tour on Wednesday, March 15, for Patreon subscribers. Tickets are available to the general public on Friday, March 17.

With reporting by Sarah Jones