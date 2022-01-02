‘The Amazing Race’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Maneuvering through the roadblocks! From its debut in 2001, The Amazing Race has been a huge hit for CBS. When the Primetime Emmys added the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program category 2003, it became a staple, winning 10 out of its 15 nominations and averaging nearly 10 million viewers per season.

The show hit its own bump in the road amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, since traveling is a must for the reality series to continue. After major delays, season 32 returned in October 2020 nearly two years after filming wrapped.

“It’s been an unprecedented time and had the world been different, there would be another Amazing Race in the can,” longtime host and executive producer Phil Keoghan told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “But it’s a different world we live in.”

Throughout the seasons, the teams have included strangers, married duos, best friends, family members and sometimes, new couples.

In fact, some racers have even found true love. Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf met and fell in love on Big Brother. Shortly after leaving the house, they decided to compete together on season 30 — only confirming just how crazy about one another they were. In February 2018, only months after taking home the $1 million prize, they got engaged. Shortly after, they announced they were expecting.

The reality stars tied the knot in October 2018 and now share two children: Maverick, born in March 2019, and Carter, born in October 2020.

Season 32 winners Will Jardell and James Wallington also went on to tie the knot shortly after their 2020 win. “This moment has been a long time coming and it’s such a relief to FINALLY be married and call ourselves husbands,” the couple told Us Weekly exclusively of their 2021 wedding. “The best part is having everyone we love in the same space to be a part of this special moment. It’s going to take some getting used to saying ‘my husband’!”

