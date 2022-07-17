Big Brother' Baby! Jessica Graf Welcomes 3rd Child With Cody Nickson

Meet the newest member of the Big Brother family! Jessica Graf welcomed her third child with Cody Nickson, his fourth, on Saturday, July 15, Us Weekly confirms.

“From the second we met, we’ve always said we wanted a big family. On Saturday morning, we were fortunate enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream,” the couple shared in an exclusive statement to Us. “Atlas Ruby Nickson, welcome to the big world, baby. We’re so excited to see what you make of this life God has gifted you!”

Though Graf, 31, gave birth a little earlier than expected at 36 weeks pregnant, Baby Atlas is happy and healthy, weighing in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

The duo picked out their little girl’s name long before Graf gave birth at 10:15 a.m. CT on Saturday. “With each child God gifts us, life gets that much more sweeter,” Nickson captioned a video compilation of family moments in May. “We can’t wait to meet you and welcome you to our family, @atlasnickson.”

The former reality stars met during season 19 of Big Brother in 2017, going on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race later that year. They tied the knot in 2018. Graf announced her first pregnancy in September 2018, noting in her Instagram reveal that she and Nickson were “over the moon” to be expanding their family. (The Iowa native is also the father of daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.)

Graf gave birth to Maverick via emergency C-section in March 2019, with daughter Carter arriving one year later. The couple announced Graf’s third pregnancy in February.

“Nickson Addition 08.2022 @babynickson,” the Florida native captioned an Instagram Reel at the time. “A lot of you have already guessed it and it’s nice to not have to hide it anymore 😃 We prayed for you & now we can’t wait to meet you.”

Months prior, Nickson hinted he wasn’t “finished” having children with his wife as they planned to build a bigger home in Dallas. “God has blessed my life beyond what I could’ve ever imagined and am incredibly thankful for my wife and kids. I am also humbled and appreciate the kindness and support many of you that have shown me and my family,” he wrote in a sweet social media tribute in October 2021.

The military veteran reflected on his reality TV journey, noting that going on Big Brother was life-changing. “I met the love of my life, Jessica. I don’t say that lightly,” he added. “Since the day we met, we’ve spent almost every waking and sleeping moment together. We are inseparable. We would go on to win the Amazing Race together as a team, and this would give us the money to buy our house, grow our businesses, get married, and start our family.”

Before welcoming baby No. 3, Graf also shared a touching Instagram update with fans as she and Nickson celebrated their move. “We did it!!!! 🥳 We finally closed on our new home. When we got married we made a 10 year plan to build a home. Never did we imagine we would do it in 3! The opportunity was just perfect and we couldn’t turn down the chance,” she wrote in January. “We started this project last January and a full calendar year later, here we are, keys in hand and a lot more work ahead 😂 But this is the exciting part. Unpacking and making our new house a home in this next chapter of life.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper



