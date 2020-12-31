Back-to-back babies? Cody Nickson joked about having another baby with his wife, Jessica Graf, next year.

When an Instagram user asked the Iowa native, 35, what he’s “most excited for in 2021” on Thursday, December 31, the Last Fitness Strategy author replied, “Getting my wife pregnant again.”

Nickson added, “I’ll tag her so she can slap me later. Ha.”

The Big Brother alums welcomed their daughters Maverick, 21 months, and Carter, 2 months, in March 2019 and October, respectively. (Nickson is also the father of daughter Paisley, 8, from a previous relationship.)

The former reality stars met and fell in love on season 19 of the show and announced in September 2018 that their first child was on the way. The Amazing Race alums tied the knot five months ahead of their eldest child’s arrival.

In April 2019, Graf, 30, wrote via Instagram that she wanted to “make more babies” with her husband. “That smile!” the Florida native captioned a father-daughter photo at the time.

Their pregnancy announcement came one year later. “FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year,” Graf wrote alongside family photos in May. “A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth, but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking [sic] through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean. Maverick is going to be a big sister! I’m not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she’s always going to be my baby.”

She and Nickson went on to tell Us Weekly at the time: “God has blessed us with a growing family and we’re beyond happy and grateful to be able to add another beautiful baby to our growing family.”

Carter arrived the following year and having two children under 2 has made Graf “stressed.” Last month, she gushed about how supportive the former Marine has been.

“It’s this man that puts together my pieces every time I fall apart,” the model captioned a November selfie. “He puts me back together with a softness and care that brings me back. I’m beyond grateful that God decided to give me this human. He’s my rock and the love of my life and I just feel stronger knowing we’ll walk through this world together. I love you, Cody. Thank you for making me smile every day.”