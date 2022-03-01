Girl gang! Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have two darling daughters at home.

The Big Brother alums announced in September 2018 that they were growing their family. “WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon!” the Florida native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together! I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting Stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life.”

Maverick arrived six months later, with the Iowa native revealing during a “Now What?!” podcast episode that his wife underwent an emergency C-section after experiencing high blood pressure.

The Amazing Race alums celebrated the little one’s 1st birthday the following year at home amid the coronavirus pandemic with a frosted cake.

“Dear Best Friend, I had no idea what I was getting into when you were born,” the model gushed in March 2020. “You’ve changed my life in such incredible ways and how it’s been a year already blows my mind. Looking at you makes me so happy because you’re the living and breathing embodiment of me and your father’s love. Thank you for making me laugh every day and being my human stress ball. You’re a bright light in this world and I look forward to seeing the wonderful human you’ll be come … but let’s do it slowly because my heart can’t stand seeing you get bigger.”

Two months later, the former reality stars posed with Maverick while announcing her future big sister status.

“FINALLY!” Graf wrote in May 2020. “As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year.”

When Carter was born in October 2020, her mom gushed, “You’re perfect! Mommy and Daddy love you like crazy already. Going to just stare at you for forever.”

Graf and the former Marine revealed in February 2022 that their third child is on the way. “Nickson Addition 08.2022 @babynickson,” the former CBS personalities captioned an Instagram video at the time. “A lot of you have already guessed it and it’s nice to not have to hide it anymore. We prayed for you & now we can’t wait to meet you.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s sweetest shots with Maverick and Carter over the years.