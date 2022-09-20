That postpartum glow! Big Brother alum Jessica Graf felt great after welcoming her third daughter with husband Cody Nickson in July.

“I felt as if I was on a high, I can’t explain it. It was just, my energy level was up. I was just so happy that she was here. … I could cry,” the 31-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly of newborn baby Atlas on Tuesday, September 20. “I can’t explain how much I love, love having kids. … I never expected to love it this much, but it’s almost like a drug. I just love them so much.”

The Amazing Race alum added that her 2-month-old daughter is “easy” and joked that she needs “a hard baby” to stop her from having more kids. “I would like to have a fourth [child] and I might be talked into a fifth, but no more after that,” she said, laughing.

The Florida native met Nickson, 37, on Big Brother 19 in 2017. Although she and her now-husband placed 12th and 11th, respectively, they went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race together in 2018. They tied the knot that October.

The duo welcomed their first child together, daughter Maverick, in March 2019. Their family grew with the birth of daughter Carter in October 2020. With three children under the age of 4, Graf isn’t the only one already thinking about adding to their brood.

“Cody could create a whole football team if I would let him,” she told Us of her husband’s desire to have more kids. The veteran is also the father of daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.

To celebrate Atlas’ birth, Graf debuted an exclusive capsule clothing collection earlier this month, which she designed with fellow influencer Noelle Downing. Available exclusively on Zulily, the collection features clothing for both moms and their little ones.

“I was approached by Zulily and I am just so flattered and we designed all of these pieces, which is really fun for me because Maverick is super into fashion,” the influencer told Us. She added that seeing her two older daughters “gravitate to things that I’ve created makes me really happy.”

Despite being busy with her Zulily line and three small children at home, the CBS personality has still managed to follow along with the latest season of Big Brother. “I was really rooting for Michael [Bruner],” she said. The attorney was evicted earlier this month after his impressive string of competition wins made him a threat to his own alliance members.

“It’s hard to play a really aggressive game and still win. And unfortunately, that’s what I like from my winners. I want them to go after that very first HOH. I don’t ever wanna see ’em throw a competition. I want them to be in every conversation. I wanna be entertained,” Graf explained.

She added that she doesn’t want to see a winner who’s “floated all the way to the end” of the competition, telling Us, “It’s not good TV and I just don’t really respect that kind of gameplay.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.