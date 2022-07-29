That’s what you call a blindside. Ameerah Jones had no idea she was being voted out of the Big Brother 24 house before her live eviction on Thursday, July 28.

The UX Content Designer, 31, thought she had the votes to stay sitting next to bus driver Terrence Higgins. But little did she know that an unlikely group, who calls themselves “The Leftovers,” consisting of Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, Joseph Abdin, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Michael Bruner and Head of Household Matthew “Turner,” drew up a secret plan to send her home.

“This whole ‘Leftover’ alliance had me in shock,” Ameerah exclusively tells Us Weekly the morning after her eviction. “I knew there was something going on because I knew Turner wouldn’t make a move like that without having backup. But man, I could not put the pieces together and it kept me up all night trying to figure out who was working with Turner and who was trying to get me out.”

Ameerah says “there are some good actors in there” and that she feels most betrayed by Monte because “he was someone that I trusted in the Po’s Pack alliance and he had come to me for a final two the very first week.” She adds, “I always thought that we had each other’s back and I was consistently defending him when the girls wanted to bring him up on the block.”

Because she was so confident she was staying, we didn’t see Ameerah really campaign for votes, though she tells Us, “I felt like I did campaign, but apparently I didn’t campaign hard enough.”

As for the way that Taylor was being treated and bullied in the house, specifically by Daniel Durston and some of the women, Ameerah acknowledges she contributed to the problem. “She definitely did not deserve that,” she tells Us. “I have to admit that there was definitely some things that I said as well as other people in the house that probably shouldn’t have been said. As far as like dog-piling on her, it was in the beginning. It was because she said a lot of snarky things to people as how we perceived them. A lot of things were like said under her breath and honestly, they weren’t that bad at all to deserve that.”

Ameerah goes on to admit that things went too far. “In the beginning, it was kind of just, like, we’re in this game right now and we are strategizing and we’re just trying to be careful with everybody. And if anybody does anything, we automatically just didn’t trust them. But as it went along, some people, I would hear them saying more inappropriate things. And so, at one point, there was a blowup and I had to start saying things to people, that I think that it was inappropriate. It started off small, but it just kept snowballing and a lot of people were saying things that probably shouldn’t have been said.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. and on Thursdays at 9 p.m.