This article contains Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds.

A new showmance brewing? Big Brother houseguests Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale were spotted kissing on the live feeds.

Monte and Taylor, both 27, had a chance for some privacy in the Head of Household bed as the personal trainer holds the HOH title this week.

The duo were both part of the Leftovers alliance which crumbled earlier this season after Kyle Capener told Terrance Higgins the names of everyone involved so he would target Joseph Abdin. After voting to evict her former alliance member Michael Bruner during the Thursday, September 8, double eviction episode, Taylor told Monte he was her closest remaining connection in the house.

“All my eggs are in the basket with you. Don’t make me look like a f—king idiot,” she said.

Many live feed watchers were surprised by the pair exchanging kisses as the former Miss Michigan USA previously admitted to having the hots for another houseguest: Joseph, 25.

“Tell me to stop having a crush,” she told Brittany Hoopes last month in a conversation captured on the live feeds. She and Joseph became good friends in the game, even spending 48 hours chained together as “Skid and Fancy,” a parody of Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

The lawyer had to leave the house without saying goodbye to Taylor when he was evicted during the split house twist. Although Taylor cried over losing one of her best friends in the game, both she and Joseph playfully referred to their dynamic as a “fauxmance.” However, after his eviction, the Florida native seemed open to the idea of exploring a romantic connection outside the game.

“I definitely do care about Taylor,” he told Us Weekly last month. “I think she’s so amazing. And the more I get to know her and the more time I spend with her, you know, it’s hard not to with that girl, but you know, in due time.”

Currently sequestered in the jury house along with Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, Kyle, 29, and Michael, 29, Joseph is not yet aware of Taylor and Monte’s makeout session.

The only other showmance of the season — which blossomed between Kyle and Alyssa Snider — ended in tears earlier this month after Michael, 28, and Brittany, 32, informed the other houseguests that Kyle had made comments assuming the season’s BIPOC contestants had a secret alliance.

In a conversation that aired in August, the TikTok influencer said, “I’m sorry, but after the Cookout uniting under one common cause, which was race … it has to play into my thought process moving forward in the game,” referring to the all-Black Cookout alliance that dominated the game throughout season 23.

Before his unanimous eviction, Alyssa, 24, broke up with Kyle. The Utah native apologized to his fellow houseguests ahead of his exit, acknowledging that unconscious racial bias had played a role in his comments.

“This week has been very tough, but also very amazing with interacting with the individuals in the house. I’ve chatted with each one individually, and they’ve shared their experiences, their support for me, their love and compassion for someone in my situation. I’m forever grateful for that,” he exclusively told Us after leaving the house. “As far as leaving the game, the responsibility then falls on me to continue to have those conversations, to continue to learn and grow and continue to find resources that can help me understand these types of situations more fully.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.