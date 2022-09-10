Big Brother 24’s Terrance on ‘Teachable Moment’ With Kyle, Rocky Taylor Relationship

Keeping it short. That’s how Terrance Higgins seems to be approaching his exit from Big Brother season 24 during the first half of the double eviction on Thursday, September 8.

The bus driver, 47, told host Julie Chen Moonves after the vote was read that he wanted to see Taylor Hale follow him out the door.

“That was just a shot,” Terrance exclusively tells Us Weekly the next morning. “I really would love to see Taylor go the distance, but just because we haven’t got along all season, it was like, ‘Yeah, I wanna see Taylor behind me.’ So I wish Taylor the best.”

So why didn’t they get along? He claims, “We’re both Midwesterners. She’s the only child. So it is just like big brother, little sister. That was the vibe that we honestly had with each other, and big brothers and little sisters don’t get along often.”

The DJ even campaigned to send Taylor home over Kyle Capener, who came under fire in the house for making racial comments and suggesting that all of the white houseguests need to stick together.

“I just felt that it was a teachable moment and I felt that we could handle a situation like that in a different way,” Terrance tells Us of why he wanted Kyle to stay over Taylor. “That’s the only view that I had of him.”

In fact, he says if he could do his Head of Household reign all over again during Dyre Fest, he still wouldn’t have gotten rid of Kyle. “I would’ve done something differently. I wouldn’t have sent Joseph [Abdin] home, but I wouldn’t have evicted Kyle,” Terrance says. “I actually would’ve evicted Alyssa [Snyder].”

As for who’s playing the best and worst game right now, Terrance tells Us before Michael Bruner was voted out in the double eviction, “The best game, I would have to say goes to Michael at this particular point. The worst game right now I think I would have to say Monte [Taylor].”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.