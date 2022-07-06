Expect the unexpected! CBS announced a cast switch-up before the Wednesday, July 6, premiere of Big Brother.

The network confirmed Marvin Achi will be replaced with Joseph Abdin.

“🚨 Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast!” the official Twitter account wrote on Tuesday, July 5.

Joseph and 15 more houseguests are set to move into the retro, Palm Springs-inspired BB Motel live on Wednesday and won’t have any time to waste playing the game.

“The first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” host Julie Chen Moonves exclusively told Us Weekly. “These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.”

She added: “There are so many twists and turns this season and challenges that are so much harder that you’re gonna have a hard time just figuring out how to survive in the house.”

As Joseph prepared to enter the Big Brother house, he caught up with Us to share insight into his plans for his gameplay.

“I think there’s a strategy to keeping targets off your back and I think winning every competition at every opportunity isn’t a very strategic move,” he told Us, admitting that he would “definitely throw a competition.”

When it comes to nominating a houseguest for eviction, Joseph explained, “It depends on when in the game I have HOH. If it’s toward the early game, I probably wouldn’t go for such big targets. If it’s toward later, I’m probably going for bigger targets.”

If Joseph makes it to the end, he told Us that he would take his closest ally over someone he’s not close with to the finale. He also hoped to try to be loyal when asked whether he would let a member of his alliance quietly get evicted or try to save him or her.

“I’d make waves and try to flip the vote — definitely not revealing my cards or my reasoning, but to some extent, I’ll try and change it,” he said. “But at the end of it if I can’t, I have to go with the majority.”

For more from Joseph, watch the video above. Big Brother 24 premieres on CBS Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp