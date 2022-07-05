Watch the New Big Brother 24 Cast Tell Us Their Strategy to Win

How would you plan to win $750,000? The 16 new Big Brother 24 houseguests are breaking down their plans to take home the grand prize at the end of this summer.

Us Weekly had a chance to send questions for the new cast — which includes a Vegas performer, an attorney, a private chef, a flight attendant, a thrift store owner and more — to get an idea of their strategies for the game. We focused our questions on alliances, competitions and ultimately, whether they would choose money over loyalty.

The newbies will be kept on their toes as host Julie Chen Moonves exclusively told Us there will be a big eviction night twist this season. “It may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” she explained. “These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.”

She added, “There are so many twists and turns this season and challenges that are so much harder that you’re gonna have a hard time just figuring out how to survive in the house.”

Speaking of the house, it’s design is a very Palm Springs retro feel that they’re calling the “BB Motel.” Julie says, “You can check in, but you can’t check out. You don’t really wanna check out (laughs). You don’t wanna get evicted. You wanna stay in the BB Motel. So it has that whole feel to it this year.”

Each week, there will be a new twist on theme, which is “BB Fest,” she says, “like a music fest, a comedy dest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite – I think most people will agree – is going to be the Zing Fest.”

How will the new houseguests adapt to these twists? Watch the video above and scroll down to see what the houseguests told Us about their game-winning strategies.

Big Brother 24 premieres live on CBS Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.