It’s time to finally meet who will be competing on Big Brother 24 this summer!

CBS has released the names and photos of the newbies moving in for season 24. Among the players is a thrift store owner, a private chef, an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, a bus operator and more from all over the country. Two of the houseguests are originally from outside the U.S. in Nigeria and Brazil.

The network previously committed to casting at least 50 percent BIPOC. “We’re always looking for a diverse group of people to put in this house, diverse in personality, backgrounds, where they’re from, everything,” executive producer Allison Grodner told Us last year.

Meanwhile, the theme of this summer is called “the BB Fest,” host Julie Chen Moonves exclusively revealed to Us Weekly, explaining, “Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite – I think most people will agree – is going to be the Zing Fest.”

The houseguests, who will move in live during the premiere, are “each gonna have their own unique competition,” Julie says.

And there’s a big twist in store for them on eviction night. “It may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” Julie told Us about the nominees. “These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.”

The new cast will be living in what they’re calling the “BB Motel,” which Julie says is designed with a very “mid-century Palm Springs feel,” adding, “You can check in, but you can’t check out. You don’t really wanna check out (laughs). You don’t wanna get evicted. You wanna stay in the BB Motel. So it has that whole feel to it this year. Retro.”

Scroll down to meet the new BB24 cast and see their photos!

Big Brother 24 premieres live on CBS Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.