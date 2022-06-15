The preseason continues! As Big Brother 24 approaches, CBS is revealing more and more details about the highly-anticipated summer programming.

The network unveiled new key art for the 2022 season of Big Brother, provided exclusively to Us Weekly. In the new promo art, host Julie Chen Moonves sits atop the logo surrounded by a pool and some fun floaties – delivering very summer vibes.

Us can also exclusively confirm that the premiere will feature a live move-in of the houseguests, which has been the case for the past few summers due to COVID-19 precautions and quarantines. Fans were worried this season’s premiere would be pre-taped since a mention was excluded from a recent press release, but rest assured, the new houseguests will be moving in live doing the 90-minute episode. There’s no word yet on when live feeds will kick off, but usually they get turned on after the west coast taping of the premiere.

While the BB24 cast has yet to be revealed, CBS did recently announce the cast of The Challenge: USA, which will air Wednesdays after Big Brother.

The competitors include past personalities from Survivor, Amazing Race, Love Island and yes, Big Brother too. In fact, six houseguests from BB23 will be competing – winner Xavier Prather in addition to Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Xiao and Kyland Young. Other BB alums cast on the show include David Alexander (seasons 21, 22), Enzo Palumbo (seasons 12, 22) and Angela Rummans (season 20).

Xavier previously told Us he needed a break from Big Brother after winning his season. “I’m gonna need to decompress, see what society is like again,” the lawyer said in September 2021. “It feels like a Truman Show experience. I need to hang out for a little bit, but I won’t say it’s out of the realm of possibility for a future season. Probably not next season, but we’ll see. We’ll see. Stay tuned.”

Big Brother 24 premieres live on CBS Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Then, tune in to the 90-minute premiere of The Challenge: USA at 9:30 p.m.!