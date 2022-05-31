It’s that time again! Big Brother season 24 will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 6, CBS has announced.

The long-running reality competition series, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will air this summer alongside The Challenge: USA, a spinoff of the long-running MTV series, which will air a 90-minute episode right after the BB24 premiere. (There’s been no mention of the BB premiere being live this season, though Us Weekly has reached out for clarification.)

According to a CBS press release, the inaugural broadcast of The Challenge: USA, hosted by T.J. Lavin, “further underscores Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms,” adding that The Challenge is “currently the longest running reality series in the history of television.”

The cast will include past personalities from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island, who will compete in “one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves,” per the press release.

The winner takes home $500,000 and the players will be competing for a spot on The Challenge: World Championship (working title), which will also stream on Paramount+.

As for BB24, after the premiere with “all-new houseguests, according to the release, the series will air the usual three days a week – Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, live evictions on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/delayed PT and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Last season, attorney Xavier Prather took home the $750,000 prize after making it to the end with an unbreakable alliance in The Cookout.

“To be the winner of Big Brother is already a tremendous honor. So to be not only a winner of Big Brother but now the first Black winner in BB U.S. history is an amazing feeling,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I came in the season having my own personal reasons to win, but I also wanted to crown a Black winner for the culture. And to be that person, that representative, for the game and the Black community is amazing. It’s a great feeling and something I’ll never forget.”

Big Brother 24 premieres on CBS Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by The Challenge: USA at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.