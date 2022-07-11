After Big Brother fans called out season 24 houseguests for targeting contestant Taylor Hale, Head of Household Daniel Durston cried about appearing racist in a discussion on the live feeds.

The California native, 35, put Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins on the block during the Sunday, July 10, episode of the CBS reality series, but ahead of the Power of Veto meeting, Daniel spoke to Monte Taylor about putting up Taylor, 27, as a replacement nominee.

“Dude, if people think I’m f–king racist when I leave this house, I’m f–cked,” the performer said during a live feed chat captured on Monday, July 11. “No, you’re fine, bro,” Monte, 27, reassured him.

Michael, 28, — spoiler alert — won the Power of Veto, so if he takes himself off the block, it’s likely that Taylor will be up for eviction. The houseguests’ treatment of the Michigan native has come under fire, however, with Big Brother alums accusing the current contestants of racism.

“The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed,” season 23 winner Xavier Prather tweeted on Sunday, referring to the all-Black alliance that he helped create last year. “Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society.”

Social media users have pointed out several moments from the live feeds that show the other houseguests seemingly ganging up on Taylor. At one point, Monte told Terrance, 47, that it was a “real struggle” for him to “point out that a Black woman in this house isn’t acting right” after talking about the drama with Paloma Aguilar. “For the sake of not only my game, but for the house, I can’t sit her and try to save somebody just because they look like me,” he added.

Big Brother fans weren’t having it, with one viewer tweeting, “You’re not the victim here Monte!!! Taylor is!” Another added, “Seriously, the audacity for Monte to say that Taylor is not acting right!!! Why you gotta automatically believe Paloma over Taylor though?”

For her part, Paloma, 22, told Daniel that she doesn’t think it’s a problem if two Black contestants end up on the block.

“A lot of people are like, ‘It’s f–ked up to put two Black people on the block or vote two Black people out of the house, like Taylor then Terrance, but I don’t see if that way,” she said on Monday. “And I think if America sees it that way, it’s ignorant in the sense that … I’m voting people out based on their gameplay and strategy right now. If it wasn’t Taylor, it would have been Terrance because Terrance’s strategy is lacking very much so.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Live feeds are currently streaming via Paramount+.

